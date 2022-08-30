Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’
Sunday World Video Team
Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers. Spurs have started the season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.
