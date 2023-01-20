Antonio Conte says Tottenham need to defend better to keep making progress

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte previews Monday's trip to Fulham in the Premier League. Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are making progress under him but knows they must stop defending like a relegation team. Spurs suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat on Thursday, going down 4-2 away to Manchester City to lose further ground in the top-four battle.

