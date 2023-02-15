Antonio Conte reflects on Champions League loss to Milan

Antonio Conte reflects on Champions League loss to Milan

Video Team

Antonio Conte described Spurs' 1-0 Champions League defeat at AC Milan as a 'battle'. The result came on the back of a 4-1 Premier League thumping at Leicester at the weekend. Conte has admitted he is still not feeling 100 per cent following his gallbladder surgery a fortnight ago, though was fully present on the touchline on his return to the San Siro Stadium.

