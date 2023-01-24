Antonio Conte eager to help Harry Kane ‘win something with Tottenham’

Antonio Conte expressed his desire to help Harry Kane win trophies at Tottenham after his record-equalling strike earned a vital 1-0 win at Fulham. Kane grabbed the only goal of a dull affair in west London with a trademark finish on the stroke of half-time when he turned away from Tim Ream and curled into the bottom corner. It was Kane’s 266th goal for the club and moved him level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally has stood since 1970, as Spurs’ all-time record scorer.