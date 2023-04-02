Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’

Anthony Joshua knows a Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he survived his “do or die” clash with Jermaine Franklin. Joshua laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena.

