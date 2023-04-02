Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’
Video Team
Anthony Joshua knows a Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he survived his “do or die” clash with Jermaine Franklin. Joshua laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena.
Popular Videos
Feud target Ross Hutch beaten up in city centre hotel
Wheely tyred | Watch: Woman caught asleep at the wheel of Tesla in LA
Mother lets daughter cut her own hair, but immediately regrets it: 'Did you even use a mirror?'
Rottweiler only responds to 'Northern Irish accent'
Cillian Murphy spotted in New Ross, Wexford
Watch MoreMore Videos
Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’
Brendan Rodgers departs as Leicester manager after Foxes slide into bottom three
Mother lets daughter cut her own hair, but immediately regrets it: 'Did you even use a mirror?'
Rottweiler only responds to 'Northern Irish accent'
Headlines
potter out | Chelsea sack Graham Potter – now they have to hand him a record pay-off
Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’
Brendan Rodgers departs as Leicester manager after Foxes slide into bottom three
'TRAUMATISED' | Parents say daughter would be alive if doctors had spotted Strep A infection sooner
'FINITE PROOF' | Kerry Babies: Retired garda accepts Joanne Hayes was not mum of ‘Baby John’
'Sickening' | Pal of homeless man beaten by Dublin gang says attack left him ‘destroyed’
'Inspiration' | Charlie Bird ‘honoured’ to light candle for Vicky Phelan at Phoenix Park charity walk
'TRAFFIC DISRUPTION' | Disruption for Dublin Airport passengers as protesters block roundabout again
'beautiful' | Erin McGregor says her son Harry ‘saved’ her in sweet World Autism Day tribute
all over | Leicester sack Brendan Rodgers as they reveal why the axe fell
More Videos
Starmer in Medway: We need to show are “hungry for change”
Feud target Ross Hutch beaten up in city centre hotel
Cristian Stellini: It has been a bit chaotic but Tottenham not a club in crisis
Jurgen Klopp ‘positive’ after international break focused on transfer plans
Chelsea will respect Anthony Barry’s ambition if he wants to join Bayern Munich
Judge ’emphatically rejects’ Enoch Burke accusations emailed to High Court
Klopp crisis | John Aldridge: What Liverpool need to do after Man City drubbing
Meat Your Match | Dublin butcher says he’d rather ‘do a week in Mountjoy’ than pay council rates
'extremely scary' | Wicklow woman's baby due on same day family is to be evicted from their home
Mother lets daughter cut her own hair, but immediately regrets it: 'Did you even use a mirror?'
'OVERJOYED' | Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco welcomes baby daughter with Tom Pelphrey
Rottweiler only responds to 'Northern Irish accent'
Pre-loved actually | Dublin’s NCBI Capel Street store shows charity shops are more chic than shabby
Heal-ing Wounds | David Haye sparks new ‘throuple’ rumours following reported Una Healy split
Wheely tyred | Watch: Woman caught asleep at the wheel of Tesla in LA
Worrying | Two separate hauls of guns and drugs found in Finglas not linked to same gang
TOE THE LINE | Dear Denise: My fella has a foot fetish — is it time to give him the boot?
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed