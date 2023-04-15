Animal Rising stage action at Grand National

Animal rights supporters take part in a protest organised by Animal Rising gather outside Aintree Racecourse on the day of the Grand National. Quotes from AR spokesperson Claudia Penna Rojas. She talks about why the demonstration is taking place, what form of action they may stage, says that they will make sure that they don't do anything to further endanger the horses, says that care for animals is used as a cover for cruelty horses undergo and says she believes racing fans are animal lovers who can be convinced of their cause