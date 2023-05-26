Animal Rising activists 'take lambs from King's Sandringham Estate'

Animal Rising activists 'take lambs from King's Sandringham Estate'

Animal Rising activists said they have taken lambs from the King's Sandringham Estate, insisting they were saving them. The three activists said they crept on to the royal estate on Wednesday night, before bundling the lambs into the back of a van to save them from 'being sent for slaughter'. On Thursday morning, the trio handed themselves in to police at Windsor, holding placards with photos of the animals on them and slogans including “I rescued the King’s sheep” and “This is how we love animals”.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News