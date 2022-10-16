Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk in shops across UK

Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk in shops across UK

Sunday World Video Team

Animal Rebellion protesters have poured milk onto shop floors, displays and products across the country, including Harrods. The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday. Footage shows several protesters pouring milk, taken from the shelves, onto display cabinets in Harrods’ food hall in Knightsbridge.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News