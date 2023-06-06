Ange Postecoglou: In profile

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal. The 57-year-old Australian, who won the domestic treble with Celtic this season, moves south to London to replace Antonio Conte.

