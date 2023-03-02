Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo attend Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere

Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo attend Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere

Video Team

Footage of Luther: The Fallen Sun stars Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo at the UK premiere of the Netflix film based on the popular TV series.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News