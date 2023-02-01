Andrew Tate to appeal against second 30-day detention in Romania

Andrew Tate, the divisive influencer detained in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, has appeared in a Bucharest court to appeal against a second 30-day extension of his detention. Tate, 36, a British-US citizen, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal on Wednesday morning handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case along with two Romanian women. All four will look to overturn a judge’s January 20 decision to extend for a second time their detention by 30 days at the request of prosecutors. They previously lost an appeal against an earlier extension.