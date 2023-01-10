Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention
Sunday World Video Team
Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention. Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is to appear in court in Romania to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.
