Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

Sunday World Video Team

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention. Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is to appear in court in Romania to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News