Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said. Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation. According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”. It said the defendants formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries. One defendant raped an alleged victim twice in March 2022, according to the statement. Former kickboxer Tate has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking. It is understood a trial will not begin immediately and a judge will have up to 60 days to assess the file.