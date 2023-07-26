Andrew Malkinson spent years in jail for rape he did not commit cleared by appeal court
Andrew Malkinson, who served 17 years behind bars for a rape he did not commit, has been cleared by the Court of Appeal. The 57-year-old was found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003 and was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years - eventually serving 17. His conviction was quashed by senior judges on Wednesday, after DNA evidence came to light which linked another potential suspect to the crime.