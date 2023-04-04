Amir Khan handed two-year ban from all sport by UKAD for doping

Amir Khan handed two-year ban from all sport by UKAD for doping

Video Team

Former light-welterweight world champion boxer Amir Khan has been handed a two-year ban from all sport after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News