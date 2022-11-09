Alisha Weir speaks for the movie Matilda
Sathishaa MohanSunday World Video Team
Dublin actress Alisha Weir (13), the young star of the Hollywood movie Matilda
Popular Videos
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
surrendered | Irish woman wanted in UK on suspicion of assisting bathtub murderer to be extradited
'calculated act' | Dad who abandoned his two kids to move to Singapore for woman he met online avoids jail
'abhorrent' | Past pupils of Blackrock College respond to ‘profoundly upsetting’ abuse allegations
token of remorse | Judge tells man to take out loan to offer appropriate compensation to LUAS inspector he assaulted
Letter 'Z' | Letterkenny Cllr says anti-Ukrainian graffiti is causing grief and upset for refugees
horror | Footballer in ‘critical condition’ after suffering severe head injury
bust-up | Loyalist terror groups UVF and UDA on collision course over ‘drug deal turned sour’
'archaic' | Labour TD says drink spiking should be a crime with a ten-year sentence
'Drained but Delighted' | Dublin man runs two and a half marathons in 16 hours in aid of young paralysed athlete
Alisha Weir speaks for the movie Matilda
More Videos
rat trapped | Shocking footage shows rats running through a children's playground in Kilmainham
Kerry Katona getting teeth done in Turkey
road rage | Watch as a cyclist and a taxi driver get into a heated roadside row in Cork
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - Official Teaser Trailer
Heidi Klum dresses up as a rain worm at her annual Halloween party
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Thank you n-essex | Joey Essex reportedly ‘moving on’ from Maura Higgins, spotted with Dancing on Ice star
'tough time' | Aslan shares new update on singer Christy Dignam’s health battle
sad day | Sadio Mane set to join a growing list of players missing a farcical World Cup
'my superhero' | Spencer Matthews admits he ‘never really processed’ death of brother killed on Mount Everest
quizzed | Gardai investigating organised crime in Co Sligo make another arrest
three offences | Co Derry woman accused of £6k fraud by posing as American dancer Mackenzie Ziegler
red-faced | Traveller comedian defends Muireann O'Connell after 'knackered' comment
RIP | Irishman (61) who died after alleged assault in New Zealand honoured at memorial service
Dedicated | Crowds turn out for funeral of ‘beautiful’ grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne
OFF THE HOOK | State drops car-jacking charges against double killer Stephen Penrose
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed