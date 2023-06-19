Aisling Bea kept Manchester bombing 'close to her heart' during Greatest Days filming

Aisling Bea kept Manchester bombing 'close to her heart' during Greatest Days filming

Aisling Bea says she kept the Manchester bombing close to her heart during filming of her new movie Greatest Days. Executive produced by Take That, the film tells the story of five childhood friends reuniting to see their favourite band live.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News