Airlines warn of delays as UK air traffic control hit by technical fault

Air passengers have been warned they face delays after UK air traffic control systems were hit by a technical fault. The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said it has applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday to maintain safety following a technical issue. The PA news agency understands passengers boarding flights both to and from the UK have been told of the fault. In a statement, NATS said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. “Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” A Heathrow spokesperson said: “As a result of national airspace issues there is disruption to flights across the UK. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information. “We are working closely with NATS and other airport partners to minimise the impact this has on passengers.” Meanwhile, airline Loganair warned customers they may experience delays as a “network-wide failure” has affected air-traffic control systems on Monday morning. BBC presenter Gabby Logan said she had been caught up by the issue. She posted on X: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport. After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. “And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”