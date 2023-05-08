AI could take the ‘heavy lifting’ out of teaching, says Education Secretary
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan speaking at the opening of the Education World Forum, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, London. Artificial Intelligence could take much of the “heavy lifting,” out of teaching by marking, and making lesson plans, said Gillian Keegan. The Secretary of State for education spoke hopefully about the “transformative change” that AI could bring to education at the opening of the Education World Forum.
