Aftermath of bus getting stuck under bridge in Cork on Monday
Sathishaa Mohan
Video shows the aftermath of a double decker bus partially tipped over after bridge crash in Blackpool, Cork.
Popular Videos
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
Nottingham attacks: What we know so far
Two officers served with gross misconduct notices over Ely e-bike crash
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
Brandon John Rainey appears charged with the murder of Chloe Mitchell
Watch MoreMore Videos
Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete
Aftermath of bus getting stuck under bridge in Cork on Monday
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
Family of Barnaby Webber describe ‘complete devastation’ at ‘senseless murder
Headlines
Sinister | Dublin man who told woman to drop torture attack charges or she would be killed jailed
MACH THE KNIFE | Man in balaclava brandishes metre-long machete as he threatens rivals in Offaly
senseless | Student Grace O’Malley-Kumar (19) from Irish family killed in Nottingham attacks
Hero to Zero | Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – From addiction to the sack – Part 3
Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete
Aftermath of bus getting stuck under bridge in Cork on Monday
Snow on the road | Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – The cracks begin to appear in America – Part 2
final farewell | Public ‘farewell gathering’ to be held for Christy Dignam ahead of private funeral
Just Murr-ied | Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray married in secret Irish wedding before Portugal ceremony
toy story | Conor McGregor pays young fan $1,200 for custom-made action figures
More Videos
Masters champion Jon Rahm admits 'bombshell' announcement of peace deal has been tough
‘Compassion and understanding needed when future of Grenfell Tower is decided’
A teenager killed in Nottingham attack has been named as Barnaby Webber
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami
Nottingham attacks: What we know so far
Varadkar says Luxembourg shows coalition can be re-elected
INVESTIGATION | Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Limerick drive-by shooting
Humble Beginnings | Christy Dignam: The Life of a Legend – The Rise of Aslan – Part 1
Lotts of Tears | Lottie Ryan reveals she was ‘utterly heartbroken’ when her parents separated
new charges | Five people charged in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe
Yacht About It | Tony McGregor films himself doing ‘donuts’ around billionaire’s superyacht
morning raids | Seven men arrested as gardai target criminal gangs in Mayo and Galway
Behind bars | Retired RTÉ cameraman who sexually assaulted teen stepdaughter is jailed for 12 months
'Shock' | Juvenile arrested for murder as gardai release picture of West Dublin stabbing victim
WATCH | Massive tax fraud case sees 27 people sentenced after accountant’s office bugged
MAJOR FOCUS | ‘I’m building toward something’ – Rory McIlroy confident ahead of US Open challenge
LATEST | Garda involved in N7 burglary gang crash charged with dangerous driving and endangerment
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed