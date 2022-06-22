Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people, says official

Credit: Bakhtar State News Agency, kill date of 48 hours. At least 920 people have died and around 600 others have been injured after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll will likely rise. Information remains scarce on the magnitude 6.1 quake that damaged buildings in the Khost and Paktika provinces.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News