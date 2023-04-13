Aer Lingus flight to Chicago makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after bird strike

Aer Lingus flight to Chicago makes emergency landing at Dublin Airport after bird strike

Darren HalleyVideo Team

An Aer Lingus flight to Chicago has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after the plane reportedly flew into a flock of pigeons on take-off. Aer Lingus flight number EI123 is back on the tarmac at Dublin following the incident. According to airlive.net, the Airbus A330-300 had taken off from the North runway at 11.12am but was forced to make a U-turn to carry out an emergency landing.

