Adele, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles among richest people in the UK under 35
Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are among the UK’s wealthiest people under the age of 35, according to the 2023 Sunday Times 35 under 35 Rich List. All three musicians were listed as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US. Sheeran and Adele both claim spots in the top 10 of the under-35 list – Sheeran, 32, in seventh place with an estimated wealth of £300 million. It comes following the release of his sixth studio album which has become the UK’s fastest selling album of 2023. Adele, who is now 35, is in ninth place with her wealth estimated as £165 million. Earlier this year the singer announced an extension of her Las Vegas residency in Nevada, which had previously run from November 2022 to March 2023. New dates of the high-budget show are due to take place at the Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino from June 16 until November 4 2023. Styles has also seen a run of success in the US with sold out tour dates across the country, including major venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. According to The Sunday Times, the 29-year-old’s wealth is £150 million, putting him in 13th place.
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Manchester City 'deserved to win'
good sign | BBC sign language interpreter goes viral with Eurovision finalist dance
Gang who supplied Christy Kinahan Snr and other criminals with false passports jailed
horror scenes | Shocking video shows violent fight between group in Co Meath with two men injured
