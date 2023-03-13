Actor Jason Patric says Ireland is 'best European country to visit' at Oscar Wilde Awards

Actor Jason Patric says Ireland is 'best European country to visit' at Oscar Wilde Awards

Sathishaa MohanVideo Team

Actor Jason Patric says Ireland is 'best European country to visit' at Oscar Wilde Awards

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News