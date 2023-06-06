Activist walks from London to Istanbul to promote carbon capture

An activist promoting carbon capture who has walked 4,250km (2,640 miles) from London to Istanbul said his efforts are a metaphor for the “action and consistency” needed to tackle climate change. Craig Cohon, who is Canadian but based in London, crossed the finish line at the Galata Bridge in Turkey on Monday morning, which also marks World Environment Day and his 60th birthday. His challenge saw him trek through 14 countries over 153 days and was joined by a series of 77 guest walkers as he passed through 82 cities and towns on his journey. The businessman-turned-climate activist walked 25-35km per day after setting off from Trafalgar Square in London on January 3, in what he jokingly described as a “kick ass new year’s resolution”.