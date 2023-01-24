Academy Award nominations: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan pick up supporting actor nods

Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside co-star Barry Keoghan. The nominees for best actress in a supporting role are Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau for The Whale; Kerry Condon for The Banshees Of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once.