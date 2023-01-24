Academy Award nominations: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan pick up supporting actor nods

Academy Award nominations: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan pick up supporting actor nods

Video Team

Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside co-star Barry Keoghan. The nominees for best actress in a supporting role are Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau for The Whale; Kerry Condon for The Banshees Of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News