Abuse victim Olivia tells why she refused to back down after crime boss’s attack left her blind

This is the incredibly gutsy woman who’s putting crazed gangland boss Jim Carlisle behind bars after he blinded her in a brutal attack. Olivia Creaney refused to drop charges of GBH, assault, intimidation and possessing a knife — despite Carlisle issuing threats to the Co Down mum of two to “murder her whole family”, forcing them to live elsewhere. Carlisle, who has more than 170 criminal convictions including a deranged attack on a dog with a knife, was a close associate of murdered Northern gang boss Malcolm McKeown, who was shot dead four years ago.