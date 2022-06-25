Abortion rights ruling is ‘sad day for court and country’, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has said “it’s a sad day for the court and the country” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade – the landmark 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide. “Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House. He added that “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitution right that is so fundamental to so many Americans”, he said. The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May.