Abba star says avatars are ‘the future’ as Voyage welcomes millionth customer

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus said he “could never have dreamt” the group’s Voyage show would reach so many people in under a year as he met the one millionth customer. Competition winner Josie Felix, 20, was treated to a surprise meet and greet with Ulvaeus on Monday as the show – which sees digital versions of Abba’s members performing with a 10-piece live band – hit the million mark in just 11 months. Ms Felix described the surprise as “quite extraordinary” while Ulvaeus said that, while he was initially nervous about the show, he “knew it was working” once he saw it with an audience.