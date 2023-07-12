Abandoned dog and six puppies rescued from trailer

Sathishaa Mohan

Animal welfare charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue, has appealed to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for help with a deepening crisis in Ireland. The non-profit organization took to Twitter to share a video of an abandoned mother dog and her six puppies left alone to starve in a horse trailer. “Our hearts broke for this poor little family. Help is needed,” the group captioned the images. Donations to help can be made here. https://donate.mylovelyhorserescue.com/one-off/

