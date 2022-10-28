A taxi was viciously attacked by a young woman in the early hours of last Sunday morning
Darren HalleySunday World Video Team
A taxi driver has claimed, 'Nobody gives a damn about us' after he was viciously attacked in the early hours of last Sunday morning. It is the second savage attack the 56-year-old driver has endured in recent times as five years ago a man was jailed for 30 months for attacking him as he waited for a fare outside a railway station.
A taxi was viciously attacked by a young woman in the early hours of last Sunday morning
