A sparkly, colourful Pride parade returns to Dublin’s streets

Dublin’s Pride Parade has returned to the streets of the capital on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began. The rainbow-clad spectacle featured young people, LGBT+ support groups, Ukrainian nationals, and the Irish premier all taking part.

