‘A dream becomes reality’ - Harry Kane proud in becoming England’s all-time record scorer
Harry Kane became England’s all-time record goalscorer as Gareth Southgate’s side put their World Cup frustration behind them and kicked off European qualification with a win at reigning champions Italy. It is 103 days since the 29-year-old drew level with Wayne Rooney’s record by scoring a penalty against France, but that night is best remembered for him missing his second spot-kick in a quarter-final exit. Kane bounced back from that disappointment in historic fashion in Naples, where he lay the ghost of Al Khor to rest by striking from the spot to become England’s leading goalscorer in a 2-1 win against Italy. The skipper’s 54th goal came after Declan Rice opened the scoring during a superb first-half display that Jack Grealish should have added to in stoppage time.
Popular Videos
Video shows clamp being removed forcibly from car in Dublin City Centre
Knockout blow | Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch
'Blood is on your hands' - student groups disrupt Minister Eamon Ryan's Trinity College address
Man Utd bid deadline extended as Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim prepare offers
DSPCA name mystery Giant Flemish rabbit found in Dublin Queen Maeve
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
evidence wait | Man accused of murdering his siblings in Tallaght is ‘very anxious’ to get book of evidence
DOG DAY | Linda Martin launches The Dublin Dog Hub, with help from famous friends
UNANIMOUS VERDICT | Two men cleared of conspiracy to rob Amir Khan after gunpoint watch theft
World Athletics bans transgender athletes from competing in female events
shattered lives | Daughter of man who stabbed wife 16 times with samurai sword tells him ‘you have destroyed me’
Michelle Rodriguez had ‘chaotic’ playing style for D&D game, says Rege-Jean Page
‘A dream becomes reality’ - Harry Kane proud in becoming England’s all-time record scorer
Prince Harry makes guest appearance on Car S.O.S
'WE HAVE REUNITED' | Katie Price says previous weddings were ‘rehearsals’ as she reunites with Carl Woods
'serious offence' | Woman (40) sent for trial accused of impeding prosecution of Lisa Thompson’s alleged killer
More Videos
Video shows clamp being removed forcibly from car in Dublin City Centre
Ireland AM's Alan Hughes' 'spanking' mishap leaves Tommy Bowe in stitches
Gareth Southgate tells England not to take Euro 2024 qualification for granted
Man Utd bid deadline extended as Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim prepare offers
Steve Baker appeals to DUP to agree on NI reforms
Blockbuster | Peaky Blinders supremo unveils film studio space where Cillian Murphy movie will be filmed
gaa talking point | Sean McGoldrick: Split season is a disaster for the GAA
night of terror | Alleged UDA boss kicked out of terror group and ordered from his home by masked men
BOOK OF EVIDENCE | Well-known entertainer sent for trial on child sex charges
star power | 20 of the best moments as Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher star in Dublin
CRIME WORLD | Episode 259: The capital murder trials of convicted Garda killer Stephen Silver
Drugs bust | Woman (40s) arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis worth €170k in Finglas
Dead Ringer | Pensioner used dead brother's identification to claim €93,000 in bogus benefits
blameless | Graham Dwyer has murder conviction appeal dismissed in Court of Appeal
FREAK ACCIDENT | Garda badly injured after being struck by unoccupied car
Sad Loss | ‘Heartbroken’ John Bishop pays tribute to mum after pulling out of Mother Goose role in Dublin
cell phone | Hutch gang member given more jail time after being caught with phone in prison
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed