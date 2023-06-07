A 14-year-old boy dies after ‘isolated incident’ at Lewis Capaldi’s old school
A school community has been left devastated after a 14-year-old boy died following an incident in the grounds, the headteacher has said. Emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, on Tuesday afternoon. The pupil was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A 14-year-old boy dies after 'isolated incident' at Lewis Capaldi's old school
