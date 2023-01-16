68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal

68 confirmed dead after plane crashes during landing in Nepal

Sunday World Video Team

Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 on board crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly-opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It is the country’s deadliest aviation accident in three decades.

