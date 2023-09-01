30 guards held hostage in Ecuadorian prison as riots take place in multiple jails

Nearly 30 police officers and prison guards were held hostage in Turi prison near Cuenca, one of the six Ecuadorian detention facilities where inmates held law enforcement officers on Thursday. Minister of the interior Juan Zapata said the situation was developing, and couldn't comment further "due to security issues," but they expected "new actions" by police. A total of 57 guards were being held hostage, but Mr Zapata also said none had been harmed. The fire department in Cuenca reported that an explosive device went off on Thursday night. The department did not provide additional details beyond saying the explosion damaged a car. Authorities said the brazen actions were the response of criminal groups to the relocation of various inmates and other measures taken by the country's corrections system. The crimes happened three weeksafter the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.