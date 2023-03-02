2,000 gang members are transferred to new prison in El Salvador
Johnny BrewVideo Team
2,000 gang members are transferred to new prison in El Salvador
Popular Videos
Parents jailed for killing morbidly obese teenage daughter - full sentencing
Woman aged over 100 shocked by electricity bill
Parents jailed for killing morbidly obese teenage daughter - full sentencing
Parents of missing baby held on suspicion of manslaughter as search continues
Hancock ‘hugely disappointed and sad’ after WhatsApp messages sent to newspaper
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'Condolences' | Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ after shooting death of Bishop David O’Connell
CELL-EBRATION | Thousands of gang members locked up in El Salvador’s new ‘mega prison’
Extreme Level | Dacia introduces new sleep pack and trim level for happy campers
Tragedy | Man (20s) dies in horrific early morning crash in Thurles, Co Tipperary
HELICOPTER CHASE | Serial armed carjacking suspect arrested after garda pursuit across two counties
Good News | Dublin Fire Brigade help deliver another baby in Rathfarnham
‘vicious and cruel’ | Man who told woman he would bury her on farm and splashed acid in her face jailed
Huge haul | Guns, €300k cannabis, €12k cash, Prize Bonds, and a Rolex watch seized in Crumlin, Dublin
Not in Toon | Premier League urged to re-examine Newcastle’s Saudi takeover as court document raises doubts
Saints Out | Ireland’s two-goal hero Gavan Holohan reflects on special night for Grimsby
More Videos
Sheff Utd 1-0 Tottenham: Cristian Stellini press conference
Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Sean Dyche press conference
Lots of positives for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool close in on top four
We have to apologise to the fans after FA Cup defeat, says Spurs assistant manager
Queen Consort talks reading with Children's Laureate for World Book Day
Good things will happen when you have players like Martinelli and Saka – Arteta
'Delays' | Motorists advised to take ‘alterative routes’ after crash on N5 road in Roscommon
NO ENDA IN SIGHT | Edel Hughes: ‘Enda Kenny’s optimistic cancer prognosis should remind him of those less fortunate’
compassion | Missing Amy Fitzpatrick's aunt thanks Tánaiste Micheál Martin as he agrees to help
Red revival | Jurgen Klopp focussing on Liverpool positives after fourth clean sheet in a row
Parents jailed for killing morbidly obese teenage daughter - full sentencing
Tat's impressive | Hundreds have tattoos inspired by Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi and Kobe Bryant
Hancock ‘hugely disappointed and sad’ after WhatsApp messages sent to newspaper
'wonderful gentleman' | Dad of three tragically killed in Co Limerick crash ‘adored his family’
Sheff Utd 1-0 Tottenham: Paul Heckingbottom press conference
ADDICTION BATTLE | Agoraphobic Dublin thief who tapped stolen bank card ‘struggles greatly’ in public
ferry bold | ‘Professional’ shoplifters who stole printer ink cartridges fled to Ireland
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed