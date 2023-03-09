16-year-old boy from Syria continues to play music, despite the horrors of the earthquake

16-year-old boy from Syria continues to play music, despite the horrors of the earthquake

Video Team

Story of Mohammad, a 16-year-old boy from Syria, who continues to play his Buzuq despite the horrors of the recent earthquake. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck areas of Turkey and Syria on February 6, followed by a second earthquake 10 days later, killing over 50,000 people and displacing millions. Int: Mohammad (no second name provided)

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News