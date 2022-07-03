120 people evacuated due to fire at 19-storey block of flats in London

120 people evacuated due to fire at 19-storey block of flats in London

Sunday World Video Team

About 120 people were evacuated due to a fire at a 19-storey block of flats in south-east London. There were no injuries reported at the blaze in St Mark’s Square, Bromley, which was tackled by 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News