Off the scales: You don’t need any tricky recipes to master these 3 authentic pasta dishes
From making everyday classics taste that little bit better to authentic dishes that require minimal effort, there’s a lot to be said for upping your pasta game.
Italian cuisine will mean different things to different people. Some will think of cheese-drenched pizzas and buttery garlic bread, whereas others will envision decadent delights like gelato and tiramisu.
One aspect of it that is rarely far from people’s minds however is the pasta. Not only is it one of the most versatile ingredients on earth, but mastering one pasta recipe can help you feel more prepared to plate it up just about any other way that comes to mind.
A lot of that comes down to the simple fact that when it comes to authentic pasta, a little goes a long way. Most of these recipes come down to mastering simple techniques and using quality ingredients, and it’s their simplicity that makes them so worthwhile.
These dishes are designed to be simple, so don’t be afraid to experiment with measurements. Different people will enjoy different amounts of certain ingredients, so rather than weighing up grated cheese down to the milligram, try to get a feel for what amount works best for you.
Cacio e pepe
If it’s a blend of simplicity and authenticity that you’re after, look no further than the humble cacio e pepe. Traditionally made with spaghetti, the only other ingredients you need at hand are pecorino cheese (although Parmigiano Reggiano works really well) and fresh black pepper.
It’s the perfect example of what Italian cuisine really is about; simplicity. Cutting down on the ingredients helps all of the flavours stand out even more, and it’s an impressive looking dish that not only looks great on a plate but also helps you understand the art of making tastier pasta sauce in general.
Carbonara
If you can master cacio e pepe, you can master its fellow Roman delicacy, carbonara. It’s also traditionally served with spaghetti and pecorino/Parmigiano Reggiano, and it’s another example of making a small amount of ingredients go a very long way.
Speaking of ingredients, you really don’t need anything other than pasta, egg, cheese, bacon/pancetta or guanciale (which can be tricky to find), salt and pepper. It doesn’t need onions, garlic, butter, peas or cream.
The trickiest part is making sure you get the right consistency with the sauce and don’t end up with scrambled egg and pasta (which is about as appealing as it sounds).
Bolognese
This might be the sauce that everybody already knows how to make, but that shouldn’t stop you from wanting to make it as tasty as can be. Unlike the other two recipes that require only a few minutes of prep, a good Bolognese is one that has been given a good chunk of time to simmer.
If you have the time to put a bit more effort into it, you will be rewarded with a better finished product that will leave people licking the bowl. Rather than chucking everything into the pot or slow cooker right away (which will admittedly give decent results), you can take it to the next level by doing things one step at a time.
Firstly, a good base for Bolognese sauce is a traditional soffritto of carrots, onions and celery. Feel free to add any herbs you think might go along with it, but as with the other two recipes you can be surprised how far these basic flavours can go on their own when given time to cook together.
Bonus tip: For a texture more like pulled meat than mince, you could ask your local butcher for some shins of beef. Sear them off in the same way you would the mince, and after a few hours of slow cooking all you’ll need to do is pull the bones out and shred the meat before serving.
