Off the scales: You don’t need any tricky recipes to master these 3 authentic pasta dishes

From making everyday classics taste that little bit better to authentic dishes that require minimal effort, there’s a lot to be said for upping your pasta game.

Sponsored by mediahuis

Italian cuisine will mean different things to different people. Some will think of cheese-drenched pizzas and buttery garlic bread, whereas others will envision decadent delights like gelato and tiramisu.

One aspect of it that is rarely far from people’s minds however is the pasta. Not only is it one of the most versatile ingredients on earth, but mastering one pasta recipe can help you feel more prepared to plate it up just about any other way that comes to mind.

A lot of that comes down to the simple fact that when it comes to authentic pasta, a little goes a long way. Most of these recipes come down to mastering simple techniques and using quality ingredients, and it’s their simplicity that makes them so worthwhile.

These dishes are designed to be simple, so don’t be afraid to experiment with measurements. Different people will enjoy different amounts of certain ingredients, so rather than weighing up grated cheese down to the milligram, try to get a feel for what amount works best for you.

Cacio e pepe

Cacio e pepe

If it’s a blend of simplicity and authenticity that you’re after, look no further than the humble cacio e pepe. Traditionally made with spaghetti, the only other ingredients you need at hand are pecorino cheese (although Parmigiano Reggiano works really well) and fresh black pepper.

It’s the perfect example of what Italian cuisine really is about; simplicity. Cutting down on the ingredients helps all of the flavours stand out even more, and it’s an impressive looking dish that not only looks great on a plate but also helps you understand the art of making tastier pasta sauce in general.

Grate desired amount of cheese into a bowl. Bring salted water to the boil, add pasta. Simmer roughly two minutes below recommended time (e.g. for eight minutes if packet says 10). In a dry frying pan, toast freshly cracked pepper until fragrant (alternatively, crush after toasting whole peppercorns). Add splash of pasta water to pan. Add a tiny amount of pasta water to the bowl with cheese to form a thick paste. Add pasta to the pan, and stir in paste. Cook pasta for remaining time, adding in pasta water to get the desired thickness. Serve with additional cheese or pepper if desired.

Carbonara

Carbonara

If you can master cacio e pepe, you can master its fellow Roman delicacy, carbonara. It’s also traditionally served with spaghetti and pecorino/Parmigiano Reggiano, and it’s another example of making a small amount of ingredients go a very long way.

Speaking of ingredients, you really don’t need anything other than pasta, egg, cheese, bacon/pancetta or guanciale (which can be tricky to find), salt and pepper. It doesn’t need onions, garlic, butter, peas or cream.

The trickiest part is making sure you get the right consistency with the sauce and don’t end up with scrambled egg and pasta (which is about as appealing as it sounds).

Grate desired amount of cheese into a bowl. Add eggs to bowl and mix with cheese (for two people, maybe go for two whole eggs and one egg yolk) and generous amounts of black pepper. Add bacon lardons/pancetta to cold pan (no oil should be needed), bring it up to a medium heat and cook until crispy. Bring salted water to the boil, add pasta. Simmer roughly two minutes below recommended time (e.g. for eight minutes if packet says 10). Add tiny drop of pasta water to egg mixture (this helps stop it from scrambling in the pan). Add pasta and small amount of pasta water to pan, cook for remaining time. When pasta is cooked, add egg mixture and reduce heat to very low. Stir vigorously for a few minutes, adding in pasta water if sauce is too thick and pepper to taste.

Bolognese

Bolognese

This might be the sauce that everybody already knows how to make, but that shouldn’t stop you from wanting to make it as tasty as can be. Unlike the other two recipes that require only a few minutes of prep, a good Bolognese is one that has been given a good chunk of time to simmer.

If you have the time to put a bit more effort into it, you will be rewarded with a better finished product that will leave people licking the bowl. Rather than chucking everything into the pot or slow cooker right away (which will admittedly give decent results), you can take it to the next level by doing things one step at a time.

Firstly, a good base for Bolognese sauce is a traditional soffritto of carrots, onions and celery. Feel free to add any herbs you think might go along with it, but as with the other two recipes you can be surprised how far these basic flavours can go on their own when given time to cook together.

Bonus tip: For a texture more like pulled meat than mince, you could ask your local butcher for some shins of beef. Sear them off in the same way you would the mince, and after a few hours of slow cooking all you’ll need to do is pull the bones out and shred the meat before serving.

Take meat out of the fridge 20 mins or so before cooking. Dice onions, celery and carrots into small cubes. Bring large saucepan (ideally a cast iron pot) up to medium heat, add olive oil. Brown the mince on its own, giving time to build up a layer of colour on the bottom of the pan. Take mince out and put aside for now, as it’s easier to stir. Add more oil if needed, and diced veg. After letting veg cook for a few minutes, add a splash of red wine and scrape up any colour from the bottom. Once wine is reduced and no longer smells of alcohol, add in tomato paste and cook for a few minutes. Add back in the meat, chuck in some tinned tomato and bring up to a boil before reducing to a simmer for at least two or three hours, ideally four or five. A few minutes before serving, add a splash of milk and stir in to create a beautiful colour. For extra flavour, right before serving add some of the sauce to a frying pan or pot with the pasta and cook it for a few minutes, adding pasta water if needed.