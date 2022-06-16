‘Wives and parents were sworn at and Mark James’s wife was spat at – by a child’

Any player teeing it up in the 122nd US Open who is wondering if the crowds will be as warm and understanding as they were in the Saudi breakaway series’ opener last week, need only ask two of their rebel number about the Brookline galleries.

Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia are two of only three players in this 156-man field (Jim Furyk being the other) who appeared in the 1999 Ryder Cup, the last time the Country Club hosted big-time professional golf. “Horrific,” Garcia says. “Regrettable,” Mickelson says.

Mickelson and Garcia are probably more in danger of attracting the ire of the Boston boo brigade than any others this week. Mickelson is the hero turned pariah, while Garcia always was the panto villain to the redneck fans.

The duo are prime for the baiting at the bear pit, but both will console themselves that, however uncomfortable the heckling could get, it will not begin to rival the abuse of 23 years ago.

The stories of that wild Sunday, when the Americans fought back from a 10-6 overnight deficit in the 12 Sunday singles to win 14½-13½, have long since entered folklore. How Ben Crenshaw, the US captain, wagged his finger the night before and said: “I’ve got a feeling about this . . .” How Europe lost the first five singles as Mark James, the Europe captain, backloaded his line-up and allowed three rookies to go into that final day’s febrile atmosphere without playing on the first two days.

Yet what truly made it infamous was the vitriol of the spectators and the rabble-rousing by the US team, their captain, his assistants and even their wives. It is a question that still resounds now. What came first that day, the chicken-clucking ... or the egging on?

Colin Montgomerie’s father, Jim, could endure only a few holes of the venom. “He couldn’t listen to what they were calling me,” Montgomerie said.

“I was the highest-ranked player in our team and they were targeting me. But that was way out of order. As my partner, Paul Lawrie couldn’t believe the stuff they were shouting at me in the first two days. Sunday went to another level. Our wives came in for it as well. Pretty vile.”

Andrew “Chubby” Chandler was there in his role as agent to Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood and Andrew Coltart. “My main recollection of that morning was Crenshaw being driven around on his captain’s buggy and him standing up, throwing his arms up and down and geeing up the crowd,” Chandler says.

“At the time, I thought, ‘That’s OTT, this could get ugly’. A local fan told me that Boston was sick of losing. None of their teams were doing well back then and they thought the city was cursed or something.” So, here they were, with a US dozen rated so highly that Payne Stewart said “on paper, Europe should be caddying for us” and yet the visitors had established a record lead after two days.

“It was like the perfect storm,” Chandler adds. “They were vengeful, fuelled up on booze and suddenly the scoreboard turned red and the Bostonians thought ‘Hey, we could actually see our team win for once’.

“It became a football crowd, very ungolf. Wives and parents were sworn at and Mark James’s wife was spat at –by a child. By the time (Justin) Leonard v (Jose Maria) Olazabal got to the 17th, it was mayhem.”

On the penultimate hole, the pot melteth over. Leonard was four down with seven remaining but fought back to be all square after the 16th. Win that par four, he would be guaranteed the half-point that would be enough for the US to regain the cup after a six-year wait.

What followed was what vice-captain Sam Torrance called “the most disgraceful and disgusting moment in the history of professional golf”. Chandler says: “I squatted down on an inlet of a bunker. This huge chap sat next to me. I could feel this enormous presence, but was too caught up in what was going on to check who it was.

“So, Leonard holes that 45-footer and they go nuts. I mean, nuts. He runs to his team, they run on to the green, wives and all sorts, across Olly’s line, who was still to putt. The bloke next to me looked at me and said, ‘Holy f***!’ Only then did I realise it was Michael Jordan. And there you have it. Even the most competitive sports person America has ever known thought the US reaction was out of order.”

Pete Cowen, coach to a number of the Europeans, was in the team room when Olazabal returned. “He went mad, smashing his clubs before he went to the balcony and hurled them into the crowd, saying ‘Here, have 'em’.

“They even abused me, in my face and nasty, with the full lexicon of swear words. It was shocking and, to my mind, a turning point.”

Chandler agrees. “They insisted it would not descend to those levels again, but in Valhalla (2008) and Hazeltine (2016) we saw the families of European players come in for some vile stick,” he says. “I stopped going. Not pleasurable.

“Boston is a passionate sports town and with the Celtics in the NBA finals, there will hopefully be more positivity in the crowd. But if the Celtics lose on Thursday night (they are 3-2 down to the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven series) then it might get tasty. But nothing like ‘99. Even if it was a 20th as bad as back then, it’d be a nightmare.”