Why Novak Djokovic will ‘never be loved’ as tennis returns to Sky Sports for US Open

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli admits Serbian great will never been a fans’ favourite

Novak Djokovic rips his shirt as he celebrates after his win against Carlos Alcaraz (Aaron Doster, AP)

Novak Djokovic is eyeing up his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open over the next couple of weeks, but his hopes of becoming a fans’ favourite in the final years of his career are forlorn.

That’s the verdict of former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, who believes Djokovic is destined to be cast as the villain of the greatest era in the history of men’s tennis.

Djokovic has struggled to win support from fans who adore Djokovic’s great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with Bartoli insisting that will not change as he prepares to play in the final Grand Slam of 2023 at the US Open, which gets underway on Monday.

"I think people just got used so much to two players facing each other. If you look at the history of tennis it was (Bjorn) Borg against (John) McEnroe, it was (Pete) Sampras against (Andre) Agassi and it was Roger (Federer) against (Rafa) Nadal. You are not used to having a third one.

“The third one feels like the disruptor. You want to cheer for one or the other. You say ‘I was to cheer for Roger’ or ‘I want to cheer for Rafa’. You don’t want the third one that comes in and wins everything.

“It was more the timing than anything else. When you talk to all the players and the fans around the world, people like Novak’s personality and they have so much respect for his game.

“But one was for Roger, the elegance, against Rafa the grinder, who has won 14 times at Roland Garros. But you can’t really go to the third one.

“If Novak had played just one other player, I think he would have had a much bigger fan base.

“So I think he has gained the respect from everyone, but in terms of the love, this is slightly different. It’s just human nature to cheer for one or the other and you don’t want the third one.”

Djokovic has admitted he does not know how many more Grand Slam’s he has left in his career, as he aims to end a five year wait for a US Open title.

"Grand Slams are my goals at the moment and I don’t know how many more I’ll have,” conceded an honest Djokovic.

“I’ll still keep going. I don’t have an end in my mind at the moment.

“I also understand that things are different when you’re 36, so I have to be more appreciative a bit more, I guess. You need to be present, treating every Grand Slam as maybe your last one in terms of commitment and performance.

“I see every Grand Slam that I play right now as really a golden opportunity to make more history.”

Djokovic’s rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz is the talk of tennis after the duo’s epic Wimbledon final last month was backed up by a thrilling Cincinnati Masters win for the Serbian last weekend and he is relishing the challenge with his Spanish rival.

“He’s always pushing me to the limit,” added the Serbian. “I think I do to him pretty much the same thing. That’s why we produced a memorable final.

“It was one of the best, most exciting, and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career.

“That’s why I fell on the ground after I won the match because it felt like winning a grand slam, to be honest. The amount of exchanges and rallies. It was physically so demanding and gruelling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.

“Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis, day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, I still have the drive.”

