Victoria Azarenka thinks she knows why she was booed off court at Wimbledon

Politcally-charged match at Wimbledon saw Belarus pitched against Ukraine

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was jeered as she left Court One after a thrilling battle against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina – and she hit out at the 'very drunk' Wimbledon fans in a feisty press conference.

The crowd had been overwhelmingly behind Svitolina throughout and produced a deafening roar when she clinched a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (9) victory.

The former world number three had been booed at the French Open for refusing to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents but here it was Azarenka, who put her hand up to acknowledge Svitolina before leaving the court, that received loud jeers.

It was unclear whether the fans thought it was she who had snubbed her opponent and Azarenka gave a long, lingering stare before banging her fists together as she walked off.

And she didn't hold back in his assessment of the situation in her post-match press conference.

"I can't control the crowd," she declared. "I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening. It's probably been a lot of Pimm's throughout the day.

"What can I say about the crowd? There is nothing to say. She doesn't want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision.

"What should I have done? Stayed and waited? Like, I mean, there's no thing that I could do that would have been right, so I just did what I thought was respectful towards her decision.

"But this conversation about shaking hands is not a life-changing conversation. So if you guys want to keep talking about it, bring it up, make it a big deal, headlines, whatever it is, keep going.

"I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that's a shame.

"That's probably what it is in the end of the day. It was a tennis match. We are here playing a tennis match. Nobody's changing lives here. We are playing tennis. We're doing our jobs. That's it."

Svitolina only returned to the tour in April following the birth of her daughter Skai in October, and she beamed as she said in her on-court interview: “After giving birth to our daughter, this is the second fabulous moment in my life.

“It was a really tough match. When I was 0-2 down in the second set I heard you guys cheering for me and I almost wanted to cry. I was really struggling and I really wanted to win today. You guys gave me so much strength today.”

Svitolina also drew strength from thinking of the plight of her stricken homeland, saying: “I was thinking back home there are lots of people that are watching and cheering for me, I know how much it means for them.

“Any moments that they can share of happiness. I was thinking there is tough times in Ukraine and I’m here playing in front of you guys. I cannot complain, I just have to fight. And here I am, I won the match.”