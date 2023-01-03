UFC chief Dana White issues apology after being captured slapping his wife on film

The burly UFC figurehead was captured in a heated argument with his partner Anna at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub in Mexico.

UFC chief Dana White has admitted there was ‘no excuse’ for his behaviour after he was caught slapping his wife on camera at a New Year’s Eve party.

He is then seen slapping his wide of 26 years in the face, with the video attracting a huge number of views on social media channels.

That reaction sparked White to appear on TMZ to make his apology.

"I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” he stated.

"This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now.

"People are going to have their opinions on this and people's opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don't put your hands on a woman, ever."

Anne White has released a statement of her own to TMZ, as she insisted this was not a normal reaction from her husband.

"To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before,” she stated.

"Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other."

The incident comes after White previously spoke out against men who strike the partners in anger, as he made these comments few years ago.

"There’s one thing that you never bounce back from and that’s putting your hands on a woman,” he stated.

"Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman."