Tributes flood in after 'hugely popular' talented young Gaelic footballer dies

Eoghan Moloney died suddenly on Friday

Tributes have been pouring in for a young footballer described as being “hugely popular” who has died suddenly.

The north county Dublin community in Donabate has been left in shock following the death of Eoghan Moloney on Friday.

The young man is survived by his parents Philip and Marie, his sister Sinéad and brother Ciarán.

In a moving tribute to Eoghan, who was a student at the National College of Ireland, St Pat’s GAA Club said in a statement: “The Executive of St Pat’s GAA Club would like to extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the Moloney family.

"Eoghan's parents, Philip and Marie, his brother and sister, extended family, friends, and team-mates, we can only offer our heartfelt sympathies to all of you on the devastating loss of Eoghan.

“No words can articulate in any meaningful way the prevailing sense of sadness that has descended upon the club. Eoghan played with St Pat’s from a very young age all the way up to adult football and was the heartbeat of the adult first team over the last number of years.

“An outstanding player, hugely popular within the dressing room and beyond, always full of fun, a warm, kind and gentle soul that will be sorely missed by all.

“We also offer our support to the Moloney family in any way deemed necessary at this desperately sad time for all. Ar dheis Dé a raibh a h-anam dílis. Le gach dea ghuí.”

The Swords Celtic club also offered their condolences, saying: “Swords Celtic would like to offer its sincerest sympathies to the Moloney family of Donabate on the sudden passing of former Swords Celtic player Eoghan Moloney. RIP.

“Those that knew Eoghan can testify that he was both a fantastic goalkeeper on the pitch and a quiet and humble man off the pitch during his time in Balheary. Again another young member gone way too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

The Dublin GAA Fans Facebook page added: “St Pat’s GAA club and the community of Donabate is in shock after the sudden passing of one of their members, Eoghan Moloney. Thoughts and prayers and heartfelt condolences are with Eoghan’s family, friends, teammates and all in St Pats GAA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

Mr Moloney’s funeral notice reads “Sadly missed by his loving mother Maria, father Philip, brother Ciarán, sister Sinéad, grandmother Lily, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

Mr Moloney’s remains will repose on Sunday from 4 to 7pm, with funeral mass at St Patrick’s Church in Donabate at 10am on Monday.