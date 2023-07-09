The one title Novak Djokovic will never win on Wimbledon’s Centre Court

Serbian legend still facing a battle to win over the fans

It is the battle he must have given up trying to win.

Novak Djokovic must feel he has earned the right be be lauded as one of the all-time Wimbledon greats as he closes in on a record-equalling eighth title in the biggest tennis tournament of them all.

Yet while Roger Federer, the eight-time champions is striving to match at this year’s Championships this summer, is lauded as an icon by all who set eyes on him at Wimbledon, Djokovic is still striving for that acclaim.

It is a unique privilege to sit in the press box on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to witness this Serbian maestro take the sport he has mastered to uncharted territory.

Sporting perfection is the impossible dream for many, but Djokovic is surely close to that on a tennis court.

Think Tiger Woods at his best, Michael Jordan in full flow and Lionel Messi on one of his good days and you have the 2023 version of Djokovic on a tennis court.

If he wins Wimbledon once again next Sunday, Novak will head to the US Open next month (the final major of the tennis year) aiming to become the first male player to win the calendar Grand Slam that also includes the Australian Open and French Open since legendary Australian Rod Laver in 1969.

This is a special tennis player who will probably end his career recognised as the greatest of all time, but the popularity battle is a contest he cannot win.

In each of his rounds at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, a familiar theme has been followed as Djokovic has been faced with small sections of the crowds gathered on Centre Court who struggle to accept him for what he is – the ultimate tennis champion.

Novak Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon singles titles (Adam Davy/PA)

Winning shots for his opponent get a bigger cheer than when those struck by Djokovic and a handful of fans shout out the names of his opponent with an eagerness than suggests they have followed them throughout their career, even though some of the enthusiastic spectators may never have heard of Djokovic’s opponent until they sat in their seat on Centre Court.

The harsh reality is that Djokovic will never been loved and admired as much as his great rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal and some will have good reason for that.

By positioning himself as a leader of the anti-vaccine movement during the Covid crisis, Djokovic cemented his status as an agitator who is determined to fight against the establishment.

This is a position he has taken since his childhood days growing up in war-torn Serbia, with his eagerness to take on anyone who stands in his path part of the reason for his winning mentality.

Read more Meet the tennis couples turning Wimbledon into their love island

Yet in the opinion of former world No.2 Alex Corretja, tennis fans who have passed a negative judgement on the game’s current king are misjudging what he brings to society.

"People get confused by his way of thinking and it's a shame because I think he is an unbelievable human being, honestly," Corretja told Independent.ie at an ASICS event in Wimbledon.

"He is deep, he is someone who is very interesting and you learn so much when he speaks. When you listen to him, he goes into everything to become better both as a tennis player and a human being, as a father and a son. I have so much respect for him and I am a big fan.

"People don't know Novak and that is why they have an opinion of him that isn't always positive. What they see from a player is the reactions he shows on court.

"They have a chance to hear maybe two questions from him on court and that is nothing as they are pretty much based on the match.

"I like him very much, he is an interesting person and he has so much to add to the whole world. He is a humble guy and I think it would be good for him to give some interviews from time to time for people to get to know him better."

Novak Djokovic talks to former tennis player Alex Corretja at an ASICS event in Wimbledon

Corretja went on to suggest Djokovic's angry reactions to his team on court are one of the reasons why some observers have a negative opinion of him.

"When people see the reactions he shows towards his team, as he has said, it's difficult for you to justify those reactions and that's what people get from him," he stated.

"They say the player or that player don't do this, but this is what he needs to do. Not because he has a lack of respect for his team, but this is how he takes the devils out of his mind and body.

"I explain this on commentary when I work on Novak's matches and some people understand him more, but if you are in Spain and he is playing Rafa Nadal or Carlos Alcaraz, they don't care. They ask... are you Serbian?

"No, I am just explaining how Novak processes disappointment and works it out on the court."

Corretja went on to suggest Djokovic may be unbeatable at Wimbledon this year, as he suggested the seven-time champion has a dominance on grass courts that is hard to stop.

"If he plays at his best, he wins Wimbledon," added Corretja. "There is not doubt if he is in a good shape, he is the man to beat, but you have to prove it on the court. Seven matches, best of five sets is never easy."

Sporting genius tends to win over any scepticism, but Djokovic is the exception to that rule.

He will just have to settle for being marked down in history as the greatest tennis player of all-time.