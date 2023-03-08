Wout Weghorst explains why he touched ‘This is Anfield’ sign
United striker claims he was winding up international team-mate Virgil van Dijk
Wout Weghorst insists his dedication to Manchester United “can never be questioned” after explaining why he touched the “This is Anfield” sign prior to their defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.
United were handed one of their heaviest Premier League losses after being beaten 7-0 by Liverpool, which saw Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo score twice and Mohamed Salah become the club’s record Premier League goalscorer.
Weghorst was criticised online after touching the sign at Anfield but explained that he did it to “wind up” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.
The forward posted on his Instagram account: “Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it’s worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.
Read more
“From the National team I know that Virgil always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.
“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.
“Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks.
“We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season.”
