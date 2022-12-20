Woman who ripped her Argentina shirt off at World Cup final posts new message

TV networks from around the world inadvertently showed Noe after she ripped off her Argentina shift following their dramatic win against France on Sunday.

She created headlines around the globe after getting a little excited following Argentina’s World Cup final win and now Influencer Noe has confirmed she has escaped punishment in Qatar.

TV networks including the BBC inadvertently showed Noe after she ripped off her Argentina shift following their dramatic win against France on Sunday.

Such displays of public nudity are not permitted in Qatar and there were suggestions on Monday that Noe had been arrested by Qatari authorities.

Yet she has now posted an update on Instagram, confirming she is not in custody and celebrating Argentina’s win.

Read more Miss Croatia refuses to back down after raunchy World Cup displays in Qatar

Her message thanked her family and friends from her home town of Quilmes, city on the coast of the Rio de la Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires.

This was the latest example of fans visiting Qatar and pushing the rules on public decency to the limit.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Qatari authorities urged visitors to respect their rules and traditions in the way they behaved when they attended football matches. They also ask for women to cover their shoulders in public.

Yet former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll tested those rules, as she confirmed she was relieved to be allowed to wear her skimpy outfits at World Cup matches.

Former Miss Croatia at the World Cup

"I am very surprised and happy by the way the fans have respected my clothing in Qatar,” Miss Knoll told Piers Morgan Uncovered.

"I didn’t have any bad reactions so far, not even one. I’ve had photos with lots of people and everyone seems happy to see me.

"When I came here, I asked the locals what the rules were and hey said I could wear what I normally wear as they are making special rules for the World Cup. This is why I dress this way.”

Noe’s euphoria following Argentina’s win tested how Qatari authorities would treat visiting fans who could not contain their joy.

Yet it seems the supporter who was joined by a fellow Argentine in ripping off her jersey will be back in Argentina soon to toast their nation's sensational World Cup win.