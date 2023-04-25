Will Mauricio Pochettino be taking a gamble working for Todd Boehly’s Chelsea?

Any new boss must conduct their own due diligence before taking on top job

But Todd Boehly’s overbearing ‘my way or the highway’ approach undermined his managers so far at Stamford Bridge — © Getty Images

Todd Boehly had no reason to contemplate the prospect of failure when he bought Chelsea a little over a year ago.

He may have known that he was paying above the market rate to replace Roman Abramovich from his position of power at Stamford Bridge when he handed over £2.5bn to acquire Chelsea, yet he was expecting quick-fire success to justify his investment.

As he proved when he bought the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2012 for what was then a world record £2.15bn deal, up front investment is not a barrier for a businessman who believes his way will guarantee vast returns.

He demonstrated as much following his deal to buy the Dodgers a little over a decade ago, with Boehly backing up his purchase by setting up a lucrative broadcast deal between Time Warner Cable to create SportsNet LA.

The vast revenue generated from a channel that broadcasts Dodgers games gave the teams the finances to get back to the top after many years of decline, and it didn’t take long for Boehly to be hailed as the innovator who brought the Dodgers back to the top.

In 2020, they won the World Series title and their owner got as much credit for the success as those who made it happen on the field.

Given this back story, Boehly had little doubt that he could implant his model for sporting success into Chelsea, but the first year could not have been more catastrophic.

Credibility is vital in any major business and it didn’t take long for the football grapevine to start rippling with suggestions that the new owners at Chelsea were out of their depth and there for the taking.

For many years, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was accused of paying far too much on transfer fees and wages, with a succession of stories recited by leading agents who had dealt with him backing up those claims.

Now Boehly and his new regime at Chelsea have taken their place, with the ludicrous transfer fees they have paid out for players over the last year confirming their desperation was not matching their prudence in their investments.

Thomas Tuchel gave a knowing smile when he suggested two weeks ago that Chelsea are “not the club they used to be,” with Boehly’s eagerness to be part of the first-team story at his new sporting franchise not universally welcomed by his managers.

Along with his partner Behdad Eghbali, Boehly has been present at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground to oversee training and he has also entered the dressing room on numerous occasions after matches.

One report last week suggested he even tried to bring some friends and their children in to meet the players at half-time in the Premier League game against West Ham in September.

Tuchel is said to have blocked that mid-game socialising session – and a few days later, he was relieved of his duties as the club’s manager.

His replacement Graham Potter tried to claim Boehly’s conversations with his players after matches were not a problem and now interim boss Frank Lampard has offered similar sentiments.

Yet an image has been created of a maverick owner who doesn’t want to follow the conventional rules an owner should follow in a sport that has, so far, turned him into something of a David Brent-style management figure.

The comments from respected Chelsea defender Thiago Silva suggesting the club need to “stop and put a strategy in place” – as he publicly ripped into Boehly’s approach on the side of the Stamford Bridge pitch following their Champions League defeat against Real Madrid – was another brutal blow.

And, such is the damage that has already been done to the leader steering the Blues ship wildly off course, it will take a lot success for a 49-year-old billionaire to rebuild his shattered image as a Premier League owner.

When you have the money Boehly has in reserve, the catalogue of mistakes he has been made so far can be reversed if he learns the lessons of where he has gone wrong.

Yet those who have worked with this single-minded ruler suggest he tends to follow a policy of his way or the highway.

It is an approach that will ensure potential managerial candidates Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino will need to do their own due diligence before they put their own reputations on the line to work for Boehly.

There may never have been a more extravagant failure than Chelsea’s demise this season.

Now former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be close to agreeing a deal to take over at Chelsea, but he may well be taking a gamble to work for the maverick Blues owner.

And anyone who suggests it is players and managers who win matches need to look at the impact a new owner has had on a club that won the Champions League less than two years ago.

WHO IS TODD BOEHLY?

● Born: September 20th 1973 ● Made his fortune running Guggenheim Partners asset management business empire. ● He is a board member at several companies in America and has built his fortune mainly through insurance companies. ● In recent years, he has led investment rounds in companies such as Canadian influencer company Viral Nation, for which he help to secure $250m investment in April 2022. ● He owns 20 per-cent of the LA Dodgers baseball team and is a part-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks basketball team. ● He initially tried to buy Chelsea in 2019 and also held talks over a takeover at Tottenham before finally landing the key to Stamford

CHELSEA’S BIG BUYS

Chelsea have transformed the transfer market since Todd Boelhy’s arrival last year, but most of these signings have failed to shine: ● Raheem Sterling - £47.5m from Man City ● Kalidou Koulibaly - £33m from Juventus ● Gabriel Slonina - £8.1m from Chicago Fire ● Carney Chukwuemeka - £20m from Aston Villa ● Marc Cucurella - £56m from Brighton ● Cesare Casadei - £13m from Inter Milan ● Wesley Fofana - £69.5m from Leicester ● Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £10.5m from Barcelona ● Benoit Badiashile - £33m from Monaco ● David Datro Fofana - £8m from Molde ● Andrey Santos - £18m from Vasco De Gama ● Mykhailo Mudryk - £88m from Shakhtar Donetsk ● Noni Madueke - £29m from PSV Eindhoven ● Malo Gusto - £26m from Lyon ● Enzo Fernandez - £106.5m from Benfica ● Jimmy-Jay Morgan - £3m from Southampton * Chelsea have made four additional signings over the last two transfer windows, but those fees have not been disclosed.