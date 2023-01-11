Wife of former Chelsea striker out of intensive care after child birth complications

Alice Campello received specialist treatment that left her husband “scared”

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has thanked hospital staff for caring for his wife Alice Campello, after she was admitted to intensive care following the birth of the couple’s fourth child.

The footballer who now plays for Atletico Madrid posted an image on his Instagram page of his wife with little Bella after she was born.

Then he went on to explain the complications that have caused so much concern.

“Bella was born on the 9th and she is wonderful,” the Spanish international said.

“Unfortunately, after the delivery went very well, the mother has started to have complications that have scared us a lot.

“Right now she is in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital of Navarra in Madrid where she is being cared for by the best doctors and little by little she is recovering very well… she is very strong.”

Morata has now issued an update, as he confirmed Alice is recovering after her specialist treatment.

"Alice is out of ICU and in the room much better and recovering with Bella,” he reported.

"I'm still taking in all that happened. Thank you Alice for once again teaching me a lesson. You are definitely a fighter and an example for me.

"It's definitely been the worst days of my life, but I'm lucky to have you in it.

"You are the best thing that ever happened to me and my life without you would have no meaning. Thanks to all the people who have been close to us, and once again thanks to all the people of the C.U.N for their delicacy and treatment.

"Thank you Dr. Muñoz and all the people who work in this hospital. Gotta enjoy every moment. Thank you all.”

The couple also have twins, four-year-old Alessandro and Leandro, and a younger boy called Edoardo who is two.